Brendon McCullum next England cricket coach: Will Brendon McCullum become the new head coach of England?

Brendon McCullum next England cricket coach: Former Kiwi captain is the front runner to take England’s white-ball coach role.

The English cricket team is under a transition phase and a lot of changes are being made in the setup. All-rounder Ben Stokes has been made the new test captain of the side. Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root, who resigned after a forgettable Ashes 2021-22 and West Indies series.

Apart from Joe Root, head coach Chris Silverwood was also sacked by the management. Silverwood is now the head coach of the Sri Lankan national team.

Ben Stokes is the test captain of the side, whereas Eoin Morgan will continue to lead with the white ball. Just like the captains, ECB is now ready to name different coaches for different formats of the games. England’s white-ball team revolutionized the way to play the white-ball format, and they even won the World Cup in 2019.

According to reports, Gary Kirsten is set to become the new test coach of the English side. Daily Mail has now reported that former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is the front-runner to become the new white-ball coach of the side.

If the reports are true, this will be Brendon McCullum’s first assignment as an international coach. McCullum is currently the head coach of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas he has also won the title of Caribbean Premier League with Trinbago Knight Riders.

#CWC19-winning captain Eoin Morgan has taken over as the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders in #IPL2020 👏 What do you expect from the combination of Morgan and Brendon McCullum? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OaN3bYDIHn — ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2020

England’s new director of cricket, Rob Key has said that English captain Eoin Morgan will play an important part in the discussion of the new coach for the side.

“Eoin is someone I would speak to about so many different things, and in terms of white-ball cricket he’s on top of all that”, Rob Key said as quoted by the Mirror.

“He knows what he wants and he knows a lot of the coaches around, so he is one of the first ports of call for that.”

Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan worked together last year for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021, where KKR reached the finals of the tournament. McCullum is famous for his aggressive approach, and the style of England certainly suits him.