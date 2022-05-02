“If there is no coach in there, it will be a chance for Ben to grab hold of it”: Michael Atherton backs Ben Stokes to take charge without a new head coach

Ben Stokes is the new test captain of England and Michael Atherton has backed him to do well even without the head coach.

The English cricket team will start their new era in tests under the captaincy of Ben Stokes. After an abysmal Ashes 2021-22 and disappointing West Indies tour, Joe Root resigned as the captain of the side. Apart from Joe Root, Chris Silverwood was also sacked as the head coach of the side.

After Ben Stokes’ arrival, some important decisions have already been made. Rob Key has confirmed that Ben Stokes wants both James Anderson and Stuart Broad to be a part of his side. Both of the veteran pacers were left out of the West Indies tour, and it was said that they are out of favour now.

Michael Atherton backs Ben Stokes to do well without a head coach

England’s new Test cricket captain is appointed but, the head coach’s position is still vacant. According to many reports, Gary Kirsten is set to become the new head coach of the side, but there is nothing official yet. 6th May is the last date to submit the job applications.

Former English captain Michael Atherton has backed Stokes to mould the side well even in the absence of the head coach. He said Ben Stokes has the ability to run the dressing room according to his vision.

Thanks for all the messages, proud day for me and my family. I love playing cricket for England, see you at Lord’s pic.twitter.com/AvgN4DDLah — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 28, 2022

“Ben Stokes will be his own man; he has got a chance to shape that team now and take it in a different direction,” Atherton told Sky Sports News.

“There may not be a coach in place in time. These things go through a process; I think May 6 is when job applications close and June 2 is the first Test match. That’s quite tight.”

“If there is no coach in there, it will be a chance for Ben to absolutely grab hold of it, mould the team and say ‘this is the way we’re going to run things.'”

The new director of English cricket, Rob Key has said that a new head coach will be named ahead of the test series against New Zealand. Stokes, who has captained England once in tests will start his journey as the skipper against New Zealand in June.