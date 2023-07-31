West Indies and India will take on each other in the final of a three-match ODI series tomorrow. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. We have seen two really tough tracks for the batters in the series and the conditions are likely to not improve in this match either.

Advertisement

Team India’s decision of experimenting with their Playing XI didn’t work well in the last match. The pitch was not great for batting and the Indian team just crumbled under pressure. However, it will be interesting to see if the visitors make multiple changes again in the form of bringing back captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli for a series-decider.

On the contrary, West Indies have proved that they have the talent to get results in their favour. On a bowling-friendly wicket, their bowlers delivered during both the Barbados ODIs. That said, despite the results, both teams would want a competitive wicket in this third ODI. The previous results here are not encouraging to be honest.

Advertisement

Brian Lara Cricket Academy Pitch Report For IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, has not been the best for batters in the past. This will be the first ODI match here, but the sample size of 34 Caribbean Premier League matches does not paint a great picture. This ground is famous for its slow and low nature in the past. If that’s the case, the spinners will again play a dominating part.

The average first innings score in 34 CPL games here has been just 141 runs. It is noteworthy that the 190-run mark wasn’t breached even once. The slower bowlers have enjoyed bowling at this surface. They will be able to extract a good amount of turn from the wicket. The pacers with good slower deliveries should also thrive in these conditions.

India and West Indies played a T20I at this venue last year where India scored 190/6, but West Indies managed to score just 122 runs. The boundaries are not that huge which will aid the batters to hit the big shots. Both captains may opt to chase upon winning the toss.

The batters will have to get their eyes set before playing the glory shots. Another low-scoring encounter could be on the cards. Anything above around 250 runs is expected to be a par score.