Brian Lara Stadium average score: Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tarouba highest successful T20 run chase

Brian Lara Stadium average score: This will be the first T20I match, but this ground has hosted CPL games in the past.

Tarouba’s Brian Lara Cricket Academy is set to host the 1st T20I of the 5-match T20I series between India and the West Indies. Team India is coming on the back of a brilliant ODI series, and they would want to continue their run in this series as well.

The return of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will make the Indian squad a lot stronger in this series. Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are also looking in great touch.

West Indies love playing the shortest format of the game, and the return of Shimron Hetmyer will make their squad stronger in this series. The unpredictable nature of the T20 format can work in their favour of them.

Brian Lara Stadium is set to host its first T20I game. The ground has hosted a lot of CPL games in the past. This track has always been on the slower side, and the batters have not enjoyed much success here. However, a fresh pitch should be made for this very match.

A total of 30 CPL games have been played at this very ground, where 13 games have been won by the teams batting first, whereas 17 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score here has been just 141 runs, which proves that the batting has not been that easy at this very ground.

Today marks the 1st T20I v India in the Goldmedal T20I Cup powered by Kent Water Purifiers.🏏 #WIVIND pic.twitter.com/ASCzkhjNNm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 29, 2022

The highest run-chase at this ground has been achieved by the Guyana Amazon Warriors when they chased the target of 169 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs in the eliminator of the Caribbean Premier League 2017. Trinbago Knight Riders have recorded the highest total at this ground (185-3).

Colin Munro has scored the most runs at this ground playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Kiwi pacer Scott Kuggeleijn has scalped the most T20 wickets at this ground.