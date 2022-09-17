Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad pitch report: Brian Lara Cricket Stadium pitch report CPL 2022 matches

Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of CPL 2022 matches.

After a day’s gap, the action of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 will start again at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. This is the 2nd half of the tournament and every match will affect the points table. Especially for the teams in the lower half, they cannot afford to lose many games now.

Barbados Royals are at the top position with 6 wins in 7 matches, and they have almost confirmed their place in the playoffs of the tournament. Guyana Amazon Warriors are virtually out with just 1 win in five matches. It will be an interesting race for the CPL 2022 playoffs.

Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad pitch report

Trinidad’s Brian Lara Cricket Stadium is hosting its first set of games of the Caribbean Premier League 2022. The pitches in Caribbean Premier League have not been encouraging for the batters, and the same can be expected at the Brian Lara Stadium as well.

This ground has hosted a total of 30 CPL games in the past, where 17 games have been won by the chasing teams and 13 have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is just 141 runs which suggests that the pitch has not been easy for scoring.

The pitch is expected to be a slow and low one, and the spinners will definitely thrive on this surface. They will be able to turn the ball, and the slow and low bounce of the track will assist their cause as well. The pacers who can bowl the slower deliveries will also enjoy their time here.

For the batters, the boundaries of this stadium are not that long, so if they can get settled on this wicket, they will be able to score runs at this ground. This ground hosted its first T20I match in July this year where India scored 190 runs in the first innings, and West Indies could score just 122 runs.