Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad T20 records: Brian Lara Cricket Academy highest innings total full list

Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad T20 records: Trinidad will be hosting the fourth consecutive match of India’s tour of West Indies 2022.

Although remaining in Trinidad, India’s tour of West Indies 2022 will proceed to a five-match T20I series beginning with the first T20I tonight. While a three-match ODI series was played in Port of Spain, the first T20I will be played in Tarouba.

Interestingly, it will be the first-ever men’s international match at the Brian Lara Stadium. Readers must note that this venue has hosted three Women’s ODIs and T20Is each in the past.

Set to play at a novel international cricket stadium, third in Trinidad and 15th in the Caribbean, the hosts would be hoping for a drastic change in fortune both with respect to their most recent form and their white-ball record against India in the last few years.

Lack of international cricket at the Brian Lara Stadium calls for no past records for Men’s cricket. Additionally, adding records from Women’s cricket wouldn’t serve the purpose.

Having said that, it is noteworthy that this stadium has hosted 31 Caribbean Premier League matches across four seasons between 2017-2020 with an average innings total of 148.

Home ground to Trinbago Knight Riders, they hosts have posted the highest innings total here not once but on four separate occasions (185/3, 184/4, 175/5 and 174/4).

As far as the highest successful T20 run-chase at this stadium is concerned, Guyana Amazon Warriors hold that record for chasing a 169-run target against Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2017 Eliminator.

While Knight Riders batter Colin Munro (394 runs at a strike rate of 125.87) is the highest T20 run-scorer at this venue, batters taking part in this series namely Shimron Hetmyer (259 runs at a strike rate of 140) and Brandon King (221 runs at a strike rate of 112.18) have also done well here.

Another New Zealand cricketer in St Lucia Zouks fast bowler Scott Kuggeljein (16) is the highest T20 wicket-taker at the Brian Lara Stadium. Playing this series, pacer Keemo Paul is among the best bowlers here on the back of his nine wickets at an average of 19.66, an economy rate of 7.37 and a strike rate of 16.