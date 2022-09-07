“Bring back Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan”: Harbhajan Singh believes Team India need Shikhar Dhawan’s consistency as opener in T20Is

Harbhajan Singh believes that the consistency of Shikhar Dhawan at the top will help the Indian team in the T20I format.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian team was considered the favourites to win the tournament, and they started their journey with a bang with victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, they have now lost both of their Super-4 games, and there is a very slim chance of them qualifying for the finals.

Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup Super-4 match in Dubai, and there has been a lot of criticism happening regarding the team combination. The selection of Deepak Hooda has raised eyebrows, whereas the inconsistency of KL Rahul at the top is also a bit of concern.

Harbhajan Singh wants Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked the Indian selectors to bring back Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan to the T20I squad. He said that Team India need the consistency of Shikhar Dhawan at the top as he has been scoring runs in every season of the IPL.

Dhawan scored 460 runs at an average of 38.33 in IPL 2022, and he has scored more than 450 runs in every season since 2016. He has been the standout batter of the Punjab Kings, whereas he was brilliant in Delhi Capitals as well with Prithvi Shaw. Dhawan played his last T20I last year against Sri Lanka when he led the Indian team as well.

“Bring back Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar has scored runs and he is consistent and the current Indian team needs that consistency. In the IPL, Dhawan scores decent runs every year. So, my opinion is to bring back players who have got runs and who know how to score runs,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying on Aaj Tak.

Shikhar Dhawan is adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 88* off 59 deliveries as #PBKS win by 11 runs.#TATAIPL #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/ZHj6fakzle — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2022

Harbhajan also lashed out at the team management for dropping Dinesh Karthik on the bench. He said that Karthik is a player who thrives in the T20 format and has proved himself since the IPL 2022 in the role of finisher.

“Rohit, Virat, KL and others are all good players. But we have to see who’s better for which format. What mistake has Dinesh Karthik made to get dropped? He played well in the West Indies and other tours where he batted well,” Harbhajan added.