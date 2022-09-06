Is India out from Asia Cup: If India loses today match what will happen?

Is India out from Asia Cup: India have lost both their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

During the ninth match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai, Sri Lanka beat India by 6 wickets to win their second Super 4 match. India, on the other hand, have lost both their Super 4 match thus far.

Having sealed a 174-run chase with a ball remaining in the match, Sri Lanka have now managed to win three matches in a row while batting second. With all their three run-chases been in vicinity of 175 runs, Sri Lanka have been phenomenal to peak at exactly the right time.

It was a brisk 97-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) which set the tone for a Sri Lankan victory. Managing to not lose a wicket in the first 11 overs, Nissanka and Mendis hit a total of eight fours and five sixes between them to leave the Indian bowlers clueless.

Tough one to accept that India lost against @OfficialSLC but fact is that Sri Lanka played some brilliant cricket to show they were a better side tonight.. disappointed with our result .. Hmmmmmmm #AsiaCup #INDvsSL @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2022

India did stage a brief comeback by picking four wickets within three overs but a significant dent didn’t affect batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) and captain Dasun Shanaka (33*). An unbeaten 33-ball 64-run fifth-wicket partnership between Rajapaksa and Shanaka has all but powered Sri Lanka to the final of the 15th edition of the Asia Cup.

Is India out from Asia Cup 2022?

Having further strengthened their position at the top of the points table, Sri Lanka now have four points from two matches. Meanwhile, India are yet to get off the mark on the points table with a negative NRR (Net Run Rate) under their belt.

Readers must note that the possibility of India playing in the final has decreased by a significant margin after this loss. For India to play the final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, they will have to beat Afghanistan on Thursday and hope for Pakistan to lose both their matches. Even then, their NRR will come into play.