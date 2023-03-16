Buffalo Park East London ODI records: South Africa vs West Indies ODI records in East London

The first ODI of West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023 will begin in East London in less than three hours from now. Having last hosted a Men’s international match in the form of a South Africa-England T20I over three years ago, Buffalo Park will be hosting an ODI after more than half-a-decade.

Hence, it is fitting that the city has been allotted with a couple of ODIs after hosting South Africa Women’s T20I Tri-Series involving India Women and West Indies Women earlier this year.

South Africa, who’ve played 18 out of the 22 ODIs played here, have won 14 and lost four to have a commendable record over the years. West Indies, on the contrary, have won and lost an ODI each at this venue. Barring former captain Jason Holder, all other West Indian players will be playing their first ODI at this venue today.

Buffalo Park East London ODI records

Former South African cricketers Jacques Kallis (409), Jonty Rhodes (307), Hansie Cronje (276), Graeme Smith (250) and Boeta Dippenaar (217) are the highest run-scorers in East London ODIs. As far as active cricketers are concerned, Faf du Plessis (160), Quinton de Kock (73), Aiden Markram (66), Shakib Al Hasan (63) and Temba Bavuma (48) have scored a few runs at this stadium.

Much like the batters, highest wicket-takers in ODIs played at the Buffalo Park are also former cricketers namely Shaun Pollock (19), Lance Klusener (9), Waqar Younis (9), Kallis (8) and Makhaya Ntini (8). Talking about active cricketers, James Anderson (4), Dane Paterson (3), Markram (2), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2) and Taskin Ahmed (2) have picked a few ODI wickets at this venue.

Highest ODI innings totals at Buffalo Park

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 369/6 50 South Africa Bangladesh 2017 311/7 50 South Africa England 2005 304/8 50 England South Africa 2005 302/7 50 South Africa Sri Lanka 2000 292/9 50 West Indies South Africa 1999

300-run mark has been crossed only four times across 44 ODI innings at the Buffalo Park. While 10 matches have been won by the team batting first, chasing teams have registered victories 12 times in ODIs played at this stadium.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI pitch report at Buffalo Park

Sri Lanka hold the record for the highest-successful run-chase in East London ODIs for chasing down a 256-run target against New Zealand over 28 years ago.