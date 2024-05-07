Mere Days After Breakup, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Attend Met Gala in Bold Fashion

As the dazzling lights of the 2024 Met Gala illuminated the night sky, all eyes eagerly awaited the arrival of important Hollywood and sports figures. Kim Kardashian, the ever-impressive diva, and Odell Beckham Jr., the sports sensation, made stunning appearances among many famous faces. Though their recent breakup sent shockwaves through the tabloids, their bold fashion choices on the red carpet left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Draped in a sheer Margiela by John Galliano dress, Kim K. glittered like diamonds at every step. The silver and grey intricate lace train, adorned with delicate leaves and floral motifs, added charm to her ensemble. But it was her silver corset that stole the show and gave her classic Kardashian curvy appearance.

In contrast to Kim Kardashian’s look, Odell Beckham Jr. kept it sophisticated with a sleek black suit. It was adorned with floral embroidery and lace detailing to suit the ‘Garden of Time‘ theme. He added more elegance to it with a touch of diamond-studded snail bow brooch on her black bow tie and Manolo Blahnik designer shiny shoes, which even received a shoutout from the NFL in a tweet.

Their presence, although separate, reminded the followers of their enduring star power, despite recent reports of their split. The two stars graced the same event for the first time after their 9-month relationship abruptly ended.

The rumors of the duo ‘hanging out’ first began in September 2023 with reports of a debate about going public presented by US Weekly in February 2024. Cut to April 2024, Entertainment Tonight disheartened many by reporting that they were no longer a couple.

Whatever the current dynamic, their style statement at the Met Gala gave away very little of their personal struggles. However, Kim Kardashian had one small problem—and that’s the extremely fitting corset that made fans frown at her.

Kim Kardashian’s Fairytale Met Gala Look Draws Concerns From Fans

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the 2024 Met Gala turned heads, but not all for the right reasons. A particular detail about the star’s attire raised eyebrows and prompted a wave of mixed reactions from fans and fashion critics.

As Kim Kardashian graced the Met Gala red carpet in a stunning Maison Margiela couture dress, featuring an extremely tight corset that accentuated her tiny waist, fans couldn’t help but notice the discomfort apparent in her ensemble. Many took to social media to express their concerns, with some even criticizing the outfit for promoting unrealistic body standards.

Adding to the debate was the presence of an unfitting gray sweater that seemingly downplayed the overall look. While Kim Kardashian’s fashion choices often make headlines, this particular outfit seemed to miss the mark for some fans, who felt that it didn’t complement her figure as expected. See for yourselves:

Despite the backlash, Kim Kardashian has built a reputation for remaining unfazed by criticism regarding her fashion choices. Throughout her career, she has consistently pushed boundaries and embraced bold styles, often igniting discussions about body image and beauty standards in the process, much like her latest look.