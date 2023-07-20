CAA Centre Brampton Ontario Pitch Report For GT20 Canada 2023 Matches

Global T20 League 2023 is all in readiness of beginning tonight with the tournament opener to be played between Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers. All the matches of the tournament will be played in the Canadian province of Ontario. It will be interesting to see how the pitch will fare in a competition whose these many matches will be played within 17 days at the same ground.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh will be in action for the Wolves in this tournament. Former New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will also be a big asset for the side along with current Test captain Tim Southee. That said, readers must note that this team is not the strongest one in the tournament on paper.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will be leading the Panthers and his side has some experienced T20 stars. The ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle will be in action and there will be a lot of eyeballs on him. The all-round duo of James Neesham and Cameron Delport gives a significant edge to the Panthers.

CAA Centre Brampton Ontario Pitch Report

The pitch at the CAA Centre has favoured the batters in the past and we can expect the same this time around as well. There will be an even amount of bounce available on a fresh wicket. In the later half of the tournament, the batting might get difficult. Initially, we can expect some high-scoring encounters in this tournament.

A total of 18 T20 matches have been played here with an average first innings score of 174 runs. Out of these 18, 13 matches have been won by the chasing teams. It is clear that batting second has been the mantra for success here. Furthermore, it is to be noted that the spinners have dominated the proceedings here and their record is way better than the pacers.

The outfield is great here and the boundaries are also not that huge. Looking at the quality of players, the boundaries can flow here. Anything less than 170 will be a below-par score here. Both captains would love to chase upon winning the toss at the CAA Centre.