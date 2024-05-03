“I Am Hopeful About Russell Wilson”: Stephen A. Smith Expects Steelers Upgrade This Season

The last three seasons have been one of the most enduring years in Russell Wilson’s career. From a lousy end to his Seattle stint to one of the most forgetful performances in his two seasons for the Broncos, Russell Wilson has now joined the Steelers in a bid to revive his career. On the flip side, Wilson is a great signing for the Steelers as he gives them a mentor figure for the dynamic Justin Fields. Moreover, if Wilson’s second half of last season is to go by, Wilson can be a starter for the Steelers as well.

On paper, the Steelers look impressive in the QB position. Sadly for them, they are placed in one of the most competitive AFC divisions in the AFC North. AFC North is the home to Lamar Jackson-led Ravens, Joe Burrow’s Bengals, and Caleb Williams’ Bears. Last season, the division was rightly topped by the Ravens followed by the Bears. The Bengals, who missed Joe Burrow came last. However with Cinicinnati’s talisman back, and the Bears having a major offensive upgrade led by Caleb, analysts are now predicting the Steelers to be last.

However, Stephen A. Smith begs to differ. In his latest appearance on ‘NFL on ESPN’, the analyst revealed he is hopeful of Russell Wilson coming good. Moreover, he placed his faith in HC Mike Tomlin who over the years has shown impeccable skills in finding ways out of difficulty. With Arthur Smith being the new OC, Smith predicts the Tomlin-Smith duo to unlock Fields and Wilson and make them a competitive unit that reached the playoffs last season.

“In Pittsburgh, I’m hopeful about Russell Wilson. I know Justin Fields is the future but we’re talking about next season and next season, even though I expect a significant upgrade with the Steelers who were in the playoffs last year. Mike Tomlin is that dude and he finds a way and I get all of that, Arthur Smith there’s your offensive coordinator we ain’t gonna have the problems that we had last year with Matt Canada.”

Based on Mike Tomlin’s track record and his clarity of thought on his expectations from the offence, Stephen A. Smith’s assessment seems credible. Hence the biggest question for the Steelers is – Russell Wilson or Justin Fields – who will be the starter?

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Confirms Russell Wilson Is The Favourite To Start At The QB Position

On one hand, you have a certified NFL great at the end of his career with 9 Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring. On the other, you have an up-and-coming young QB with high potential albeit inconsistent. Both options have their upsides depending on the growth trajectory one intends to take. For sustained long-term growth, betting on Fields will be the right choice. But under high-pressure immediate result conditions, Russell Wilson is the man to start.

Mike Tomlin in his recent appearance on ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage acknowledged the same and chose the growth trajectory delivering immediate results. Hence he announced Russell Wilson as the favourite to start as the QB for the Steelers. “Russell is in pole position,” Tomlin told ESPN. “His collective body of work merits that. But we’re really excited to have Justin as well. During the course of team development, training camp, and preseason he’ll be given the opportunity to compete.”

AFC North this season is the one to watch out for. The offensive firepower in each team of the division is off the roof. With the induction of Caleb Williams, D’Andre Swift, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields, teams have only grown stronger. Steeler being the underdog has a mountain to climb. But if Russell Wilson under HC Tomlin’s guidance turns back the clock, the sky is the limit for the Steelers Nation.