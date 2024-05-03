“Why Am I Just Watching LeBron’s Face?”: ‘You Are My Sunshine’ Meme Has Lakers Guard Spencer Dinwiddie Muddled In Confusion

With every single action of his getting closely observed, LeBron James often goes viral on the internet for moves on and off the court. However, back in 2023, James blew up on social media for something that he didn’t even do. Months after the LeBron James “You Are My Sunshine” meme gained traction, Spencer Dinwiddie was shown the same… and his reaction was priceless.

Advertisement

Spencer Dinwiddie’s girlfriend Arielle Roberson educated her partner by showing her the LeBron James “You Are My Sunshine” meme. At the same time, Roberson also decided to record Dinwiddie’s reaction to the same.

The Lakers’ guard was taken aback as soon as the video began. Having a confused look throughout the duration of the video, Dinwiddie was expecting to see something other than LeBron’s face. Hence, he asked his partner, “Why am I just watching LeBron’s face?”

Right after he refused to sing along, the 31-year-old tried making sense of the video:

“I guess, LeBron means a lot to a lot of people.”

However, the 6ft 5” player is quite inaccurate in his prediction of the meme’s origin. Unlike what the 10-year NBA veteran believes, the video wasn’t made by King James’ fans. Instead, the video that originated in 2023 and became popular in 2024 was a way to troll fans for supporting and being overprotective about LBJ. Over the past few months, TikTok, Instagram, and X have been filled with this meme.

LeBron James is often trolled on social media

Having dominated the sport for more than two decades, LeBron James has gathered a massive fan following. At the same time, James is also the player with the most detractors. These same naysayers often troll LeBron on social media.

Before the “You Are My Sunshine” meme, videos of James unnecessarily lying went viral on the internet. Fans dug clips from several years ago to rip apart James. Additionally, there was also a trend of “Ervil LeBaron” that went viral a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately for all the trolls, James is least bothered by the jokes made on him. Instead, LBJ uses such stuff as motivation. Back in 2022, the four-time NBA champ claimed that he would actively search for one of his “haters” to get locked in.

“I go out on the floor during warm-ups and I’ll just be looking for a LeBron hater. I just need one of them. I’ll be like, ‘Please, let me find this one LeBron hater. I need it.’ In the crowd, for warm-ups, it’s like 20 minutes before the game starts and I’m just looking like, ‘Oh, I found this motherf–ker. Oh yeah, I’m ready. I’m gonna be ready to go tonight.’,” James said in an episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The detractors can hate LeBron all they want. But, the fact of the matter remains that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is one of the GOATs who is averaging some surreal stats at age 39.