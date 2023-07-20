Global T20 League Canada 2023 is all set to start tonight and some of the biggest names of world cricket will make their presence known in the tournament. Universe Boss Chris Gayle is one of the fan-favourites and he will be making his return to the field for Mississauga Panthers.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Brampton Tigers) is also back and so is former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (Toronto Nationals). There is no shortage of blistering T20 batters in the competition. England batter Alex Hales is a part of Surrey Jaguars and he is among top candidates to become the top run-scorers.

Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan is a part of Vancouver Knights but will join the team after the culmination of the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is currently playing in Major League Cricket in the USA for Los Angeles Knight Riders. He is a part of the Montreal Tigers and will join them after completing his duties.

Some of the top players of the associate nations will also get an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the world. Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane‘s career has gone through a lot in the last few years and it is a great opportunity for him to again make his name in the T20 circuit.

Global T20 Canada 2023 All Team Squad And Player List

Mississauga Panthers Squad

Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, James Neesham, Cameron Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tom Cooper, Azam Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Parveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ethan Gibson.

Toronto Nationals Squad

Shahid Afridi, Colin Munro, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Zaman Khan, Farhan Malik, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan, Saad Bin Zafar, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Hamza Tariq.

Surrey Jaguars Squad

Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Sandeep Lamichane, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Litton Das, Ayaan Khan, Dillon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Sheel Patel, Jatinder Singh, Bernard Scholtz, Paragat Singh, Kairav Sharma.

Vancouver Knights Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Vriitya Aravind, Junaid Siddique, Ravinderpal Singh, Kartik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Nawab Singh, Muhammad Kamal, Kanwar Tathgur.

Brampton Wolves Squad Squad

Harbhajan Singh, Colin de Grandhome, Tim Southee, Max O’Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Mark Chapman, Logan van Beek, Jan Frylinck, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Shahid Ahamdzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu.

Montreal Tigers Squad

Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne, Matthew Spoors, Bijpendra Singh, Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima.