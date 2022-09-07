Cricket

Cameron Green Injury Update: Cam Green shares fitness status ahead of 2nd ODI vs New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium

Cameron Green Injury Update: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green faced cramps in the 1st ODI against New Zealand.
