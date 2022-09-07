Cameron Green Injury Update: Cam Green shares fitness status ahead of 2nd ODI vs New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium

Cameron Green Injury Update: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green faced cramps in the 1st ODI against New Zealand.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 2 wickets in the 1st ODI to gain a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. The Australian side was in a bit of trouble in batting, but Cameron Green and Alex Carey stitched a partnership of 158 runs for the 6th wicket in order to lead Australia to a victory.

Green is slowly becoming an integral part of the Australian team with both bat and the ball. He started his career with red-ball cricket, but he has been continously getting his opportunities in white-ball cricket as well, where Australia have relied on him in order to stretch their batting to the number 8 spot.

Cameron Green Injury Update

Cameron Green played an excellent knock in Cairns, but he faced cramps in the groin, calf, hamstring and forearm. Green required a long medical break in between on the field to gain some treatment. He said that he has been experiencing cramps for a very long now, and whenever he got past 50, he used to cramp up.

“I’m a bit of a serial cramper to be fair,” Cameron Green said.

“Growing up, whenever I got past 50, I used to cramp up, double calves. It’s been an issue for a while.”

Cameron Green you are our hero.

Australia win!!!

#AUSvNZ

One of the Fantastic Wins 🏆💪! pic.twitter.com/Mp5m03j2W0 — Australia’s Army 🇦🇺 (@TheAussiesArmy) September 6, 2022

Australia team physio Nick Jones was the one who was treating Cameron Green on the pitch and gave him a pickle juice as it has become a common thing in Australian sporting teams.

Pickle juice is believed to prevent and treat cramping by attacking the neural receptors at the back of one’s throat. It is very high in salt, but Green said that it did not work for him at least he was cramping way too much.

“It’s really high in salt and it’s meant to trick your muscle that there’s actually a lot of salt when they actually don’t,” Green added.

“Unfortunately it didn’t really work yesterday .. I was too far down the line that I was cramping anyway.”

Although, in a positive news for the Australian fans, Cameron Green has said that he will be fit and fine for the 2nd ODI match against New Zealand on Thursday.