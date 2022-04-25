Can CSK still qualify for playoffs 2022: Is there any chance for CSK to qualify 2022 playoffs IPL?

Can CSK still qualify: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have suffered their sixth Indian Premier League 2022 loss.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs. Having won their fourth match of the season, Kings have reached at the sixth position on the points table.

Chasing a 188-run target on a difficult surface, Super Kings scored 176/6 in 20 overs with batter Ambati Rayudu’s 30th IPL half-century being a solitary positive points tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 with his team needing more than 11 runs per over to win the match, Rayudu scored a stroke-filled 78 (39) with the help of seven fours and six sixes but lack of support from the other end witnessed CSK lacking behind in the chase.

With bowling figures of 4-0-23-2, PBKS fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was the pick of their bowlers. Playing an IPL match after as many as six years, all-rounder Rishi Dhawan also picked a couple of wickets including defending 27 runs in the final over. Arshdeep Singh might have picked only one wicket but he was instrumental in consistently bowling yorkers in the death overs.

Can CSK still qualify for playoffs IPL 2022?

Defending champions Chennai, who have now lost six matches this season, continue to struggle at the penultimate position on the points table.

With six more matches remaining in the league phase, Ravindra Jadeja and his men will have to win each one of them to qualify for the playoffs. While the same will see Super Kings ending with eight IPL 2022 wins, teams with seven wins have also qualified in the past but NRR (Net Run Rate) become a serious concern for them.

IPL 2011, the only other instance of a 10-team IPL, had witnessed teams qualifying for the playoffs with nine and eight victories under their belt. To be on the safe side, Chennai should be looking to have eight victories under their belt in order to press for a qualifying berth.

CSK will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1 in Pune.