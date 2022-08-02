Can retired hurt batsman bat again: When can retired hurt batsman return? Can retired hurt player come back in T20?

Can retired hurt batsman bat again: India skipper Rohit Sharma suddenly trudged off the field after some deliberation with the physio.

During the third T20I of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 at Basseterre in St Kitts, team India skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to make a long walk back towards the dressing room after a few balls into his innings.

It all happened during the second Over of the 165-run chase handed by the West Indies. Rohit had smashed pacer Alzarri Joseph for a Six while playing his renowned pull shot towards the deep backward square leg fence. A couple of deliveries later, he steeped down the pitch in his bid to dismiss the ball from his sight, but only to get an under edge off his bat towards the fine leg fence for a Four.

After playing the next delivery gently towards the point region, Rohit seemed to be in quite some discomfort, as the team physio scampered through to the pitch to address the concern, which perhaps was the result of his aforementioned across the line whack for a Four.

After some deliberation with the physio, the 35-year-old decided to ‘retire hurt’, and was seen holding his back during his walk back, perhaps a cue for a possible case of a muscle pull.

Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the second over, but India are on the charge in St Kitts 🔥 Watch #WIvIND for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 | 📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/EI8Ehn8VCq pic.twitter.com/qxW7wd9Vg5 — ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2022

Can retired hurt batsman bat again

Despite getting ‘retired hurt’, Rohit Sharma can definitely come out to bat again after the fall of a wicket, and during any phase/Over of the chase.

As per ‘Law 25’ of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) under the head – ‘Batters retiring’, a batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring (law 25.4.1).

Furthermore, if a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’ (law 25.4.2).

Also, for those unaware, a batter cannot resume his innings in case he is ‘retired out’, as was the case with Ravichandran Ashwin during IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.