Cardiff cricket ground capacity: Sophia Gardens capacity number of spectators

Cardiff cricket ground capacity: The Sophia Gardens is hosting its ninth T20I today, as South Africa look to level series against England.

During the second match of the ongoing three match T20I series between England and South Africa, England skipper Jos Buttler won the Toss and invited the Proteas to bat first.

On a pitch which is nothing short of a batting paradise, the South African openers – wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (15 off 11) and Reeza Hendricks (53 off 32) raced away with a quick fire start to the innings, as their side posted 58/1 on the scoreboard within the powerplay.

Post de Kock’s dismissal in the 12th Over, Southpaw hitter Rilee Rossouw joined Hendricks in playing some delightful strokes, as the duo stitched together a 73-run stand for the second wicket, to help their side breach the 100-run mark by the 10th Over.

With Russouw also bringing up his fifty off 32 deliveries, in what is only his second match post return back to international Cricket after 2016, South Africa are heading towards the 200-run mark with ease.

WELCOME BACK RILEE 👏 It hasn’t taken Rilee Rossouw long to raise his bat on the international stage as he brings up his third T20I half-century off 32 deliveries 👌#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/cQtCzxL9Jr — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 28, 2022

Cardiff cricket ground capacity

The Sophia Gardens Cardiff is home to the Glamorgan Cricket Club, and which was redeveloped into a big, new stadium in the year 2008.

As per the Glamorgan Club website, the stadium now has a spectator capacity of approximately 16,000, while also boasting with facilities as in the state-of-the-art player facilities and a modern pavilion, plus a Media Centre, five floodlight pylons and a new drainage system.

The ongoing second T20I between England and South Africa at this venue is almost jam-packed with spectators, with their home side needing just one victory, to clinch the three-match series.