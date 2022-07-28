Cardiff Cricket Ground average score: Sophia Gardens Cardiff highest successful T20 chase

Cardiff Cricket Ground average score: The venue would host only its second T20I match featuring England and South Africa today.

The second match of the ongoing three match T20I series between England and South Africa will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff in just an hour from now.

The first match of the series yesterday witnessed England piling on 234 runs after batting first, which is their second-highest total ever in the format. While Moeen Ali smashed the fastest T20I half-century ever by an English batter, wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow continued with his purple patch of form to bludgeon the Proteas bowling line-up, as their side eventually prevailed by 41 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

As for the Proteas batters, the 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs was the lone silver lining in the order, as he scored 72 runs off mere 28 deliveries, with the help of 2 Fours and 8 Sixes.

The David Miller-led side have a hard task cut out for them today, as England have never lost a T20I at the Sophia Gardens, winning all the eight matches at the venue till date. South Africa would play only their second T20I at this venue, having lost against the home side by 19 runs in their lone T20I in 2017.

#EVENT | England (and Wales 😉) take on South Africa at a sold-out Sophia Gardens today in the latest T20 international (start of play is 1830) 🏏 Roads in the area are likely to be busy: please plan ahead.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/gaEumw6abw — South Wales Police (@swpolice) July 28, 2022

Cardiff Cricket Ground average score

The Sohpia Gardens has, across the previous eight T20Is, turned out to be a low-scoring venue, with the average score across the 16 innings so far being 149.4 runs.

Overall, across 120 T20 matches (230 innings), the average score at this venue is 157.6 runs.

Sophia Gardens Cardiff highest successful T20 chase

The highest successful T20I chase at this venue was accomplished by England, against Pakistan during the lone T20 international against Pakistan in the year 2019.

After Pakistan posted 173/6 on the scoreboard after batting first, England chased the score down with 7 wickets in hand, and four deliveries to spare, with their then skipper Eoin Morgan scoring a match-winning 57 runs off 29 deliveries.

Overall, across all T20 matches at the Sophia Gardens, the English county team Somerset hold the record for the highest successful run-chase, when they chased down the total of 193/7 posted by Glamorgan during the Twenty20 Cup in the year 2003, with 7 wickets in hand and two Overs to spare.