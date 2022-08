Caribbean Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: CPL 2022 venues and match list

Caribbean Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures: The SportsRush brings you the complete schedule of CPL 2022.

Caribbean Premier League 2022 is set to start from 1 September 2022 with the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The Patriots are the defending champions, and they would want to start their campaign with a win.

CPL 2021 was fully played in St Kitts only due to Covid issues, but this year, the tournament will be played across four venues. Warner Park (St Kitts), Daren Sammy International Ground (St Lucia), Queen’s Park Oval (Trinidad) and Providence Stadium (Guyana) will host the tournament this time around.

Andre Russell has joined the Knight Riders franchise this time around, and the Barbados Royals have roped in players like Quinton de Kock and David Miller this time around. The pitches in CPL have been spin-friendly historically, and the same can be expected this season as well.

Caribbean Premier League 2022 schedule and fixtures

*TIME IN IST

September 1: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Kitts (4:30 am)

September 1: St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts (7:30 pm)

September 2: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals, St Kitts (4:30 pm)

September 3: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts (7:30 pm)

September 4: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts (4:30 am)

September 4: Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings, St Kitts (7:30 pm)

September 5: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts (4:30 am)

September 7: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia (7:30 pm)

September 8: St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia (4:30 am)

September 8: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia (7:30 pm)

September 9: St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals, St Lucia (4:30 am)

September 10: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia (7:30 pm)

September 11: St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia (4:30 am)

September 11: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals, St Lucia (7:30 pm)

September 12: St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia (4:30 am)

September 14: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Trinidad (4:30 am)

September 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

September 15: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidad (4:30 am)

September 15: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

September 17: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

September 18: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Trinidad (4:30 am)

September 18: Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinidad (7:30 pm)

September 19: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings, Trinidad (4:30 am)

September 21: Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana (7:30 pm)

September 22: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana (4:30 am)

September 22: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Guyana (7:30 pm)

September 23: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, Guyana (4:30 am)

September 25: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana (4:30 am)

September 25: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings, Guyana (7:30 pm)

September 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, Guyana (4:30 am)

September 27: Qualifier 1, Guyana (7:30 pm)

September 28: Eliminator, Guyana (4:30 am)

September 29: Qualifier 2, Guyana (4:30 am)

October 1: Final, Guyana (4:30 am)