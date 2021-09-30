Carrara Oval Queensland weather today: What is the weather forecast for Day 2 of India vs Australia pink-ball Test?

Carrara Oval Queensland weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the one-off AUS-W vs IND-W Test.

During the first day of the one-off Test between Australia Women and India Women at the Carrara Oval, rain gods justified the weather forecast by washing away a large part of the play.

After Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss and invited the visitors in to bat first, India opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma (31) put together a brisk 93-run opening stand to lay a solid foundation for the others to follow.

Mandhana, who remained unbeaten on 80* (144) at Stumps, not only completed her third Test half-century in as many matches but also registered a career-best score. Making most of the loose deliveries bowled to her, Mandhana hit 15 fours and a six in a stroke-filled innings.

Set to resume play on Day 2 alongside Punam Raut (16*), Mandhana would not only want to reach the three-figure mark for the first time in her Test career but also build towards a solid first-innings score. With 50+ overs already lost on Day 1, a mammoth score will hand India a massive advantage.

Carrara Oval Queensland weather

That being said, it would be no mean task especially in front of a pink ball under heavy clouds expected to make their presence felt over Carrara Oval on Friday. As was the case on the first day, rain is quite certain to play spoilsport for the second time in this four-day match.

According to the weather prediction on AccuWeather, the quantity of rainfall on Day 2 is expected to exceed that on Day 1. Contrary to Day 1, rain probability will remain in vicinity of 50% (even increase to 61% in the evening) throughout the day today. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that loss of overs in the third session is on the cards.

02:00 PM – 21 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 20 degree (Showers).

04:00 PM – 18 degree (Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 18 degree (Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 18 degree (Cloudy).

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Showers).

08:00 PM – 17 degree (Showers).

09:00 PM – 17 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Partly Cloudy).