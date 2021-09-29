Weather at Carrara Oval Queensland: What is the weather forecast for India vs Australia pink-ball Test Day 1?

Weather at Carrara Oval: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for the one-off AUS-W vs IND-W Test.

Hardly given opportunities to play red-ball cricket at the highest level in the recent years, India Women will not only be playing their second Test of the year but also their first-ever day-night Test from tomorrow.

Slated to play a Test against Australia after as many as 15 years, playing an away pink-ball Test with limited practice under their belt in the absence of vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur would be no mean task for India.

Cricket on the Gold Coast 😎🏖️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/748tOMRQ0I — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 29, 2021

Australia, who will be playing their first Test at the Carrara Oval, would be keen to retain their winning momentum from the recently concluded ODI series for four points from this match will make them unbeatable in the multi-format series.

Weather at Carrara Oval Queensland

As far as the weather in Carrara for Day 1 is concerned, rain gods might play spoilsport reducing the number of overs to be bowled on Thursday. Readers must note that it is raining at this point in time at the venue.

Going by the weather forecast on AccuWeather, a rain interruption is expected to happen anywhere around the second and third session. The whole day has a rain probability ranging between 34% – 51%. It is the night session which will witness both a drop in temperature and an increase in the rain probability.

02:00 PM – 23 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Partly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 22 degree (Partly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 22 degree (Partly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 21 degree (Partly Cloudy).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Partly Cloudy).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

09:00 PM – 20 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

10:00 PM – 19 degree (Thunderstorms).