“CBSE books are very good”: MS Dhoni goes bang on with his wit when asked for a book recommendation for youngsters

One of the strongest reasons why fans and experts wait for MS Dhoni to arrive at the media briefings, post-match addresses, or some other form of verbal interaction is due to his amazing sense of humour.

A calm and composed figure both on and off-the-field, and a possessing a sense of enigma around him, people do not wish to miss a rare opportunity to have his opinion across myriad topics.

Also, in this day and age of social media where people look for ways to cash in on their fan following, Dhoni is hardly active across any of his social media handles. Thus, when people get to have him invited during an event or interaction session, they tend to make optimum use of the whatever little time they have with him.

However, Dhoni being Dhoni, who likes to keep it very simple be it the on-field approach towards his game or otherwise, makes sure to sometimes come up with ‘mic-dropping’ replies to questions which generally do not come under the ambit of his expertise.

MS Dhoni goes bang on with his wit

In a video posted by a verified account on Twitter, MS Dhoni was seen interacting online with what appeared to be a group of young students.

While the details of the interaction could not be confirmed, one of the students asked him for his top-3 book recommendations for the young students.

A witty Dhoni then savagely replied in a way which could not even be termed as offensive or mean to the students, while being certainly humorous enough to invite a chuckle or two from them.

“I think the CBSE books are very good, because other books may or may not help you but it definitely helps you get marks and grades. And that can really help you in the future,” Dhoni hilariously responded.

Twitterati applauds Dhoni’s sense of humour

Seedhi baat no bakwaas — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) March 31, 2023

That khelo dimag se ad wasn’t just an ad it was Dhoni’s life teaching — Deb (@debvaani7) March 31, 2023

How to say you don’t read books without saying it. #thalaforareason — Arpit (@Arpit_XD) March 31, 2023

