Central Broward Regional Park Lauderhill matches 2022 all result: Lauderhill Florida India T20 all match list

Central Broward Regional Park Lauderhill matches: India have played a total of four T20Is in Florida in the past.

Although not in West Indies, the fourth T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies will be played tomorrow. Having played six white-ball matches across three venues in the Caribbean, both the teams have now reached Florida for the last two T20Is.

Readers must note that it is not the first time when West Indies and India will be playing T20Is in the USA. Having played a couple of matches each in 2016 and 2019, this is going to be the third instance of these two teams locking horns in Lauderhill.

India, who have a 2-1 series lead after three matches, need another victory to seal their fifth consecutive T20I series against West Indies. With the hosts not winning a T20I series against India in the last decade-and-a-half, they will have to win two back-to-back matches in order to thump a strong opposition in India.

Slated to host a T20I after more than seven months, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will be hosting its 13th T20I on Saturday. With both the teams well-versed with this venue, it wouldn’t be wrong to expect a couple of tight-contests this weekend.

It is noteworthy that the two highest T20I innings total here had also come in an India-West Indies match six years ago. A high-scoring cliffhanger had witnessed both the teams scoring in excess of 240 runs to register the highest T20I aggregate of 489 runs across 40 overs.

🏏🔥 MAJOR BATTLE! SKY has had a dream run with the bat, especially against Alzarri Joseph. 👉🏻 Can he repeat his magic tomorrow? 📸 Getty • #INDvWI #WIvIND #SuryakumarYadav #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/SSh8lSv8Y4 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 5, 2022