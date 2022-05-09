“CEO is also obviously involved”: Shreyas Iyer reveals KKR CEO Venky Mysore’s involvement in team selection post win vs MI in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer reveals KKR CEO Venky Mysore’s role and involvement while selecting the line-up for team’s matches in IPL 2022.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) handed the Mumbai Indians (MI) a 52-run drubbing, in what was a do-or-die contest for them to stay alive in the tournament.

Despite a Jasprit Bumrah show with the ball, which restricted KKR for a modest 165/9 in their 20 Overs, the MI batters were just not up to the task for yet another time this season, as all they could manage was 113, with the entire line-up bundling up in mere 17.3 Overs.

While Bumrah was MI’s star with the ball, it was Pat Cummins (4-0-22-3) for KKR who marked his return back to the side after four matches.

Shreyas Iyer reveals KKR CEO Venky Mysore’s involvement in team selection

During the post-match presentation, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, upon being asked about the communication he has with the players being dropped from the day’s playing 11, revealed that along with the side’s coach, the franchise’s CEO Venky Mysore is also involved during the team’s selection of the playing 11.

“It is really difficult (to tell players about axings). Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts,” revealed Iyer.

It is worth of a mention that KKR made as many as five changes to their playing 11 for their match against MI yesterday. The likes of Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Sheldon Jackson, and Varun Chakaravarthy marked their return back to the line up, after some ordinary performances during the few opportunities they had during the initial matches of the season.

Moreover, Iyer’s remarks come at a time when the franchise has been criticized for having made as many as 22 changes to their playing 11 so far – the most for any franchise in the ongoing season. Their decision to not give a longer rope to even their retained picks for the season, has failed to make sense to many fans and experts.