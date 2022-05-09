Can CSK still qualify for playoffs: KKR manage to stay afloat yet again, although by a whisker in their race towards IPL 2022 playoffs.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have thrashed the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 52 runs, in what was a do-or-die match for them.

En route a rather modest target of 166, the MI never looked in contention to chase the KKR total as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals right till the fall of the last wicket, to eventually bundle up for a paltry 113 in mere 17.3 Overs.

Earlier, despite having posted 136/3 on the scoreboard at the end of 14 Overs, KKR were handed a heavy blow by a Jasprit Bumrah master class, as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul, which included a triple-wicket maiden (during the 18th Over) to restrict the KKR scoreboard to a modest/par 165/9 after 20 Overs.

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan (51 off 43) was the lone shining star with the bat, as with nine losses in eleven matches, MI are undergoing their worst IPL season ever.

How can KKR qualify for playoffs 2022: Can CSK still qualify for playoffs?

Registering their 5th win tonight, KKR have now gone up two spots, to place themselves at the 7th spot in the points table.

CSK, on the other hand, have again moved one spot below at the 9th spot in the table post KKR’s win tonight.

However, the qualification scenarios still remain the same for both KKR and CSK alike.

While KKR have only two league matches left in the season, CSK have another three to go, and the maximum both the teams can fetch is 14 points from here on upon winning all of these remaining matches.

These 14 points might not still be enough, as they would also have to then expect other teams’ results to go their way, while also expect to possess a better Net run-rate than at least five other teams (excluding MI) after the end of the league stage.

To put it clearly, the moment two more teams, apart from GT and LSG bag a total of 16 points (with 8 wins) under their belt, both CSK and KKR would automatically disqualify from the IPL 2022 playoffs race.

