Channel 7 Cricket Australia: Why did Channel 7 file legal proceedings against Cricket Australia?

The upcoming Australian summer is going to be a jam-packed cricketing event. The likes of West Indies, South Africa, England and New Zealand will visit down under, whereas there is a T20 World Cup as well.

In the domestic circuit, there is the Big Bash League, Women’s Big Bash League, and other domestic tournaments. However, Cricket Australia have suffered a setback in their broadcasting rights.

Channel 7 has filed legal proceedings against Cricket Australia in the federal court to terminate their contract. In 2018, Channel 7 signed a deal worth $450 million to broadcast test matches of the Australian cricket team and BBL seasons. However, the network wants to terminate its contract two years earlier.

Channel 7 has said that they are not happy with the standard of the Big Bash League. They are satisfied with the Test matches, but Big Bash League has been below par according to them.

Cricket Australia have issued a statement where they have shown their disappointment over the actions of the channel. They said that they have organized some quality BBL seasons and test matches despite the pandemic constraints.

“Cricket Australia is extremely disappointed that our broadcast partner, the Seven Network, has commenced legal proceedings against CA in relation to recent COVID-impacted cricket seasons,” the statement reads.

“CA delivered two very successful cricket seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22, including every WBBL and BBL game and highly acclaimed international schedules, despite the enormous challenges presented by the global pandemic.”

Foxtel and Channel 7 have agreed to a 6-year broadcasting deal with Cricket Australia. Brian Taylor after every boundary:

“That was out of bounds, that was out of bounds, that was out of bounds, THAT.. WAS.. OUT.. OF.. BOUNDS!!”#AFL #CricketAustralia #BBL pic.twitter.com/zpGQA0QH9H — Neds (@NedsAus) April 13, 2018

Channel 7 have made it clear in its statement that they are looking to terminate its contract in the federal court. However, they assured that they will broadcast the matches until the situation gets resolved.

“Seven’s intention is to terminate the MRA, conditional on the Federal Court granting a declaration that Seven is entitled to do so,” the statement said.

“Seven has the right to waive this condition.”

“Seven will continue to perform its obligations under the MRA (in terms of telecasting Tests and BBL etc) until terminated.”