Chennai Stadium ODI records: MA Chidambaram Stadium India ODI all match result list

Team India had lost the last ODI played in Chennai against West Indies. (photo: BCCI)

After a few individual performances took them over the line during the first ODI, team India collectively failed during the second match of the series against Australia at Visakhapatnam, as they registered their biggest defeat (by deliveries remaining) in the format history last Sunday.

Both the teams will now face each other in the series decider tomorrow (Wednesday), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While the Indian team has played a total of 12 complete ODIs at this venue since October 1987, the Aussies have played here on five occasions. Interestingly, it were these two teams which took each other on during the first-ever ODI at this venue on October 9, 1987, which the visitors had won by mere one run.

While the Indians have won seven ODIs at Chennai, the Aussies have triumphed on four occasions (out of five), losing the solitary match here against India in 2017.

Chennai Stadium ODI records

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted a total of 21 complete ODIs till date, with the last one taking place in December 2019, between India and West Indies.

Highest run-scorers in ODIs played at this venue are MS Dhoni (401), Virat Kohli (283), Yuvraj Singh (257), Geoff Marsh (246), and AB de Villiers (220). Amongst players from the current squads of India and Australia, only Virat Kohli (138) has scored a century at this venue – against South Africa, in 2015.

Highest wicket-takers in ODIs played in Chennai are Mohammad Rafique (8), Ajit Agarkar (7), Morne Morkel (7), Harbhajan Singh (7), and Simon Patrick O’Donnell (6).

The highest innings total registered at this venue is 337/7 – by Asia XI against Africa XI in 2007. The lowest score, on the other hand, was posted by Kenya – 69 all out versus New Zealand, in 2011.

MA Chidambaram Stadium India ODI all match result list

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Year India Australia Australia 1 run 1987 India West Indies India 4 wickets 1994 India Pakistan Pakistan 35 runs 1997 India England India 4 wickets 2002 India New Zealand no result 2003 India South Africa abandoned 2005 India West Indies West Indies 3 wickets 2007 India New Zealand India 8 wickets 2010 India West Indies India 80 runs 2011 India West Indies India 34 runs 2011 India Pakistan Pakistan 6 wickets 2012 India South Africa India 35 runs 2015 India Australia India 26 runs 2017 India West Indies West Indies 8 wickets 2019

