CSK Home Matches 2023: CSK Matches in Chennai 2023 Chepauk Stadium

MS Dhoni is expected to lead CSK during IPL 2023 as well. (photo: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL)

The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is back with its usual home-away format, and in less than a week’s time (on March 31) will commence with the opening match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad.

Fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will, for the first time since IPL 2019, watch all the seven matches from ground zero of their favourite stars battling it out yet again for the coveted title.

The ‘Sea of Yellow’ will erupt in full intensity with its beautiful crests and troughs at Channai on April 3, when MS Dhoni’s CSK will play their first home match, against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Apart from LSG, CSK will play at the Chepauk this season against the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK Home Matches 2023

April 3 – vs. Lucknow Super Giants, from 07:30 pm onwards

April 12 – vs. Rajasthan Royals, from 07:30 pm onwards

April 21 – vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, from 07:30 pm onwards

April 30 – vs. Punjab Kings, from 03:30 pm onwards

May 6 – vs. Mumbai Indians, from 03:30 pm onwards

May 10 – vs. Delhi Capitals, from 07:30 pm onwards

May 14 – vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, from 07:30 pm onwards.

CSK to play one league match each against these teams

CSK will face the Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings only once during the league stage.

The rest of the five teams will take them on two times over, taking the total league matches count to 14.

For those unaware, apart from Chennai, other 11 cities in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mohali, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala and Guwahati will host the 74 IPL matches this season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play two of their home matches at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play a couple of theirs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.