India vs Australia 3rd ODI pitch report: Chennai pitch report Chidambaram Stadium IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

After registering a resilient victory during the first ODI in Mumbai, team India faced their biggest ever defeat in the format history tonight in Vishakhapatnam, as the Aussie opening pair of Travis Head (51* off 30) and Mitchell Marsh (66* off 36) chased down the target of 118 in mere 11 Overs.

The action for the third and final match of the series will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on March 22 (Wednesday).

No points for guessing that the visitors would be really high in confidence comparatively going into the final ODI, but looking at team India’s knack of nailing the the series deciders in the past few White Ball series, one can really expect a neck-to-neck battle on Wednesday.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI pitch report

The average score across the 21 completed ODIs which have taken place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai since 1987, has been 259 runs.

The pitch at this venue since the past few years has generally been on the slower side, and the spinners have had much of the say in the match proceedings. Chasing totals at this venue has been a challenging task, with the dry pitch getting slower as match progresses.

Batting is expected to be relatively easy during the first innings, when the batters will be able to get on top of the bounce and play shots through the line. This will also be the ripe time for the pacers to get some inroads, who would have to later rely on their variations to have the better of the batters.

All in all, expect a much better contest between bat and bowl in Chennai during the third ODI.

West Indies humbled India during the last ODI in Chennai

The previous ODI at this venue took place in December 2019, when India took on the West Indies. Expecting to post a challenging total with the pitch expected to play slow during the latter half, skipper Virat Kohli was in for a surprise.

The pitch in fact, got quicker under the lights and the Windies chased down the target of 288 with eight wickets in hand, and 13 deliveries to spare.