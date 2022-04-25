Cricket

“Chennai Super Kings is missing Suresh Raina”: Amit Mishra believes CSK are missing Suresh Raina on the field after multiple dropped catches in 2022 IPL

Amit Mishra has said on Twitter that Chennai Super Kings are missing the presence of Suresh Raina on the field in IPL 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

