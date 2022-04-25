“Chennai Super Kings is missing Suresh Raina”: Amit Mishra believes CSK are missing Suresh Raina on the field after multiple dropped catches in 2022 IPL

Amit Mishra has said on Twitter that Chennai Super Kings are missing the presence of Suresh Raina on the field in IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings are up against Punjab Kings in the 38th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings lost the wicket of Mayank Agarwal early, but Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rakapaksa combined for 110 runs for the 2nd wicket and gave a brilliant platform to the Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan scored 88 runs in just 59 balls at a strike-rate of 149.15, courtesy of two sixes and 9 fours.

With this knock, Shikhar Dhawan became just the 2nd batter after Virat Kohli to complete the milestone of 6000 IPL runs. Punjab Kings managed to score 187 runs in their first innings.

Amit Mishra believes CSK are missing Suresh Raina

Indian spinner Amit Mishra said on Twitter that Chennai Super Kings is missing the services of Suresh Raina. Chennai Super Kings were very sloppy on the field against Punjab Kings. They dropped a lot of chances in the field to allow Punjab Kings to score a big total. Mishra said that Chennai is missing the fielding aspect of Suresh Raina on the field.

“Chennai Super Kings is missing Suresh Raina in fielding, more than anything else at the moment. Quick fire throws, direct hits and forever safe catching hands,” Amit Mishra tweeted.

Suresh Raina is called the Mr. IPL, and he has been a regular servant of Chennai Super Kings. Raina has been of the best batters in the IPL, and he is famous for his brilliant on-field work as well. Raina has scored 5528 IPL runs at 136.76, courtesy of 39 half-centuries and one century.

Amit Mishra is the only player in the history of the IPL to take three hattricks. He has scalped 166 IPL wickets in his career, and he is the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL.