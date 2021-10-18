Chris Greaves story: From an Amazon delivery agent to winning Man of the Match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Chris Greaves heroics lead Scotland to pull over a win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021 Qualifier game in Oman.

World Cup is the stage, where heroes are made, and Chris Greaves is another such hero. Scotland pulled off a mighty win against Bangladesh in their first T20 World Cup Qualifier game. This win has boosted up their chance to qualify for the Super-12 stages.

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game. Scotland were struggling at 53-6 after 11.3 overs, but then came Chris Greaves. Greaves scored 45 runs at a strike-rate of 160.71, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. His partnership with Mark Watt was the game-changer, whereas he also broke the dangerous Shakib-Rahim partnership. Rightly so, Greaves was adjudged Man of the Match.

Interestingly, Greaves has just played nine professional games, and he made his Scotland T20I debut this month only.

🔥 45* (28) with the bat

🔥 2-19 with the ball Scotland fans will remember this performance from Chris Greaves for a long time! Player of the Match 🙌#BANvSCO | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FvoFAcgQhI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 17, 2021

Chris Greaves inspiring story

It is interesting to know that Chris Greaves was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago. He was an unknown commodity when Scotland started preparing for the World Cup a couple of months ago.

Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer got emotional after the game and told the inspiring story of Greaves to everyone.

“I am really proud of Greaves,” Coetzer said. “He really sacrificed a lot. He was delivering parcels for Amazon not too long ago, and now is getting Player of the Match against Bangladesh.”

Coetzer added, “Greaves isn’t a contracted player in Scotland. He was on the fringes. He put his hand up, worked extremely hard and put himself in the picture. Going back a month, he wouldn’t even start in one of these games.” “It certainly wasn’t a surprise for us. We knew he had the ability.

Chris Graves also opened up after winning the game against Bangladesh. Greaves said, “We were in a tough situation obviously. We had to rebuild the innings, and see where we go from there. It was unbelievable that I could be that person to be a part of that [rebuilding]. Incredible.”

The stories like Chris Greaves make the World Cups so special, and that’s why the associate nations must be involved in cricket as much as possible.