Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast pitch report: AFG vs IRE today match pitch report 3rd T20

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of 3rd T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan.

Ireland will go head to head against Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the Civil Service Ground in Belfast. The Irish side has been on fire in the series, and a win in this match will seal the series for them, whereas the Afghans will need to win all three matches in order to win the series.

The bowlers of the Irish side have done an excellent job in the tournament so far, whereas the batters have also done what has been asked of them. Afghanistan will need to improve in their batting department if they want to make a comeback in this series.

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast pitch report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast has always been a competitive track, where there is equal help for both batters and the bowlers, and this has been proved in the ongoing T20I series between Ireland and Afghanistan as well.

The pacers are able to move in the ball in the initial overs of the match, and the batters are having a tough time. In the middle-order, the spinners are getting a fair share of their support, and they have been able to take wickets. If the batters can survive the initial overs, they can also play their shots by trusting the bounce.

A total of 23 T20Is have been played at this very venue, where 15 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 8 teams have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 125 runs.

The outfield of this ground is quite fast, and the boundaries are also not that huge, so the batters will enjoy these conditions if they can survive the tough spell. Both captains would love to chase after winning the toss here.