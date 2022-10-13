“Class is permanent”: Marnus Labuschagne predicts Glenn Maxwell to go big in T20 World Cup 2022

Marnus Labuschagne predicts Glenn Maxwell: The Australian batter has shown confidence in the established all-rounder.

Perhaps it is a batter’s version of the calm before the storm but Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell finds himself underprepared as far as his current form before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is concerned.

Maxwell, who has returned all single-digit scores in his last six T20I innings, hasn’t scored a half-century in the format for over 18 months now. Speaking precisely about his last 10 T20I innings, all Maxwell has managed are 128 runs at an average and strike rate of 14.22 and 105.78 respectively.

One of the most dreaded batters on his day in contemporary cricket, Maxwell doesn’t feature among the Top 150 T20I run-scorers this year. In spite of receiving backing from his Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Josh Hazlewood around the balance that he adds to the side, it is high time Maxwell starts contributing with the bat to ensure that that balance remains intact.

Marnus Labuschagne predicts Glenn Maxwell to go big in T20 World Cup 2022

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has followed Hazlewood to show confidence in Maxwell’s ability before the World Cup.

Not part of Australia’s squad for the showpiece event beginning later this month, Labuschagne took to social media platform Twitter to predict that Maxwell would find form in the world event on the back of his “permanent class”.

Have the feeling Maxi is about to go big this World Cup. Class is permanent! https://t.co/jxiXOubonE — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) October 13, 2022

Set to play his second home World Cup, Maxwell will be taking part in his fifth T20 World Cup. In 20 World Cup T20Is, the 33-year old player has scored 328 runs at an average of 25.23 and a strike rate of 143.23 including a lone half-century.

A primary reason why Maxwell could be under that extra bit of pressure is because of batter Steven Smith’s presence among their reserve players. From being both sure and unsure of his spot in Australia’s World Cup XI within six weeks, Smith would be eager to grab any opportunity which comes his way in the near future.