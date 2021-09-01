Commentators in SL vs SA 2021: Full list of English commentators for South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Commentators in SL vs SA 2021: The SportsRush present before you a list of commentators working during South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021.

In Dasun Shanaka and Temba Bavuma, two comparatively new captains in international cricket will lead Sri Lanka and South Africa respectively in the first ODI scheduled to be played tomorrow.

While South Africa have had the edge over Sri Lanka in ODI cricket over the years, the head-to-head record between these two teams significantly shifts towards Sri Lanka when it comes to playing in Sri Lanka.

It is worth mentioning that the last time Sri Lanka had defeated South Africa in an ODI series was back in 2013. South Africa, on the other hand, have defeated Sri Lanka at both home and away in their recent encounters in the 50-over format.

Considering both these teams’ current positions in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, they would be keen to make the most of this three-match ODI series.

Commentators in SL vs SA 2021

Unlike Sony Sports Network’s coverage for India’s tour of Sri Lanka for the Indian audiences in July, this ODI series will only be televised in English in India.

It was as recent as yesterday that Sri Lanka Cricket had announced a five-member commentary (English) panel for the international feed. Roshan Abeysinghe, a tried and tested name in cricket broadcasting in Sri Lanka, will be calling the matches during this South Africa’s tour of Sri Lanka.

Abeysinghe will be joined by former Sri Lanka fast bowler Farveez Maharoof. Having played the last of his 139 matches across formats for Sri Lanka half-a-decade ago, Maharoof will now be seen in the commentary box.

Former Pakistan batsman Aamer Sohail and former Zimbabwe fast bowler Pommie Mbangwa are another two ex-cricketers who have named in the commentary team for this series. The quartet will further be joined by South African writer Neil Manthorp in the commentary box.