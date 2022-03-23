Congratulations Bangladesh cricket team: Twitter reactions on Bangladesh winning maiden ODI series in South Africa

Bangladesh winning maiden ODI series: The visitors have registered their first-ever ODI series victory in South Africa.

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal was hopeful of a first-ever series victory in South Africa before the start of the recently concluded three-match series. Iqbal, 33, had cited the example of how the team can gain motivation from winning their first-ever Test match in New Zealand earlier in the year.

“A great example is our Test win in New Zealand. We turned things around there after many years. We couldn’t win in 30-32 matches in New Zealand but the Test team changed that. I am hopeful this team will force the same change [in South Africa]. Belief makes a big difference,” Iqbal had told the reporters before the first ODI in Centurion.

Three ODIs later, Iqbal has become the first Bangladeshi captain to lead the team to its maiden ODI series victory in South Africa. Yet to win an ODI in South Africa before the start of the series, Bangladesh have defeated the hosts 2-1 after winning both the ODIs at the SuperSport Park.

Avoiding any sort of hiccup in a 155-run chase, Iqbal (87*) and opening partner Litton Das (48) put together a match-winning 127-run opening partnership as Bangladesh sealed the chase in the 27th over with nine wickets in hand.

Earlier, after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had won the toss and chose to bat, Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed picked his second ODI five-wicket haul as his bowling figures of 9-0-35-5 played a titular role in bundling out the hosts for 154 in 37 overs.

Twitter reactions on Bangladesh winning maiden ODI series in South Africa:

History for Bangladesh 🎉 They record their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the final match 👏 #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/OJoAisR1OI — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2022

Winning a series in South Africa in any format is a great achievement. Congratulations @BCBtigers 👏🏼 Special mention to Taskin on his fifer and skipper @TamimOfficial28 leading from the front 👌🏽#SAvsBAN pic.twitter.com/wjqDHFQoHC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 23, 2022

Some series win this for Bangladesh. A special performance from the entire team, not just the individual performances. Tamim, Domingo, Mahmud have made it work at the top. Shakib, leaving his ailing family members, strikes the winning hit.#SAvBAN — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 23, 2022

Taskin Ahmed is the first-ever 🇧🇩 bowler to take a 5-fer against 🇿🇦 in ODIs#SAvBAN — Imran Hasan (@Imranhasan02) March 23, 2022

