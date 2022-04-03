“Congratulations to Meg, Motty and the team”: Pat Cummins congratulates the Australian team for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pat Cummins has congratulated the Australian women’s cricket team for winning the tournament

Australia Women defeated England Women by 71 runs to win the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. This is Australia’s seventh World Cup title, the highest by any team. Aussies remained unbeaten in the tournament, and this is a record as well.

When Australia lost the world cup in 2017, it was a shocker as they had the best squad at that time as well. This year, the Aussies were ruthless from the first game and won the trophy. Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2022 as well at their home conditions.

Alyssa Healy finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 509 runs at 56.56. She scored a century in both semi-final and final of the tournament. Healy won the Player of the Match award at the final game, whereas she was the Player of the Tournament as well.

England won the toss and opted to bowl in the finals, but the decision backfired for them. The opening Aussie duo of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes stitched 160 runs for the first wicket.

England Women were chasing 357 runs, but the chase never got going. Apart from Nat Sciver, none could contribute to the team. Nat Sciver completed a brilliant century and remained unbeaten at 148 runs on 121 balls. Alana Kings took three wickets for the Aussies. In the end, England managed to score just 285 runs.

Pat Cummins congratulates the Australian team for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup

Australian men’s test captain Pat Cummins has congratulated the Australian side for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup. He also asked the team to enjoy accordingly considering the size of the achievement.

“Congratulations to Meg, Motty and the team. Huge. What a win and tournament, enjoy accordingly,” Pat Cummins tweeted. [Meg Lanning is the captain of the side, whereas Matthew Mott is the coach]

Congratulations to Meg, Motty and the team. Huge. What a win and tournament, enjoy accordingly. 🇦🇺 https://t.co/RerTXJz9TQ — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) April 3, 2022

Pat Cummins became the Australian test captain just before the Ashes 2021-22, and he captained Australia to a comfortable win. He also led Australia to a historical test win against Pakistan in Pakistan. Cummins has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp ahead of the IPL 2022.