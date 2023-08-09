Considered God By Bappi Lahiri, Sachin Tendulkar Used To Listen To His Song Before Scoring 12-13 Centuries For India

Indulging in superstitious beliefs is a common practice across every field of work. With a desire to come up with the best possible performance on a given day, even sportspersons do not mind taking some time to add some element or a minor tweak to their on-field routine which works for them more often than not. Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was no different when it came to practicing such beliefs. If it helps in tasting some success, then why not?

However, there was one such practice which he never missed and always incorporated as part of his routine in the dressing room, before stepping on the field to bat. The reason being, that it had fetched him around 12-13 international centuries!

Sachin Tendulkar Used To Listen To His Song Before Scoring 12-13 Centuries For India

Interestingly enough, this practice had nothing to do with his batting or the game altogether. The ‘Master Blaster’, who always makes sure to praise the art of actors, or works of individuals from other fields of work, was a huge fan of late Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri.

During an interaction with Radio City India a month ago, former India batter Suresh Raina revealed that Tendulkar used to play the famous 1982 song ‘Yaad aa raha hai‘ sung by Bappi Lahiri. The song, picturized on the popular actor Mithun Chakraborty was from the movie ‘Disco Dancer‘. Raina revealed that Tendulkar had hit 12-13 centuries everytime he went out to bat before listening to this particular song by Lahiri.

“He used to listen to that song by Bappi da – Yaad aa raha hai. He’d hit a century after listening to it. He had actually hit 12-13 centuries after listening to that song. In fact, it used to be played on loop in the dressing room.”

“I love Sachin Tendulkar“ – Bappi Lahiri

Tendulkar had admitted in the past that he used to listen to the aforementioned song whenever he would be stressed out, or experienced the lows of life. The fact was even mentioned in his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ released in the year 2017.

Touched by the praise from one of the greats of the game, late Bappi Lahiri, during an interaction with IANS had went on to reveal that he had been a Tendulkar fan as well for a long time.

“I have completed 48 years in the industry… Songs are working, everything is going good. I love Sachin Tendulkar, I am a cricket lover and have been following the sport since childhood. Sachin is the God of cricket. This is a huge gift for me. I am so touched and happy that he has appreciated my song.”

When Lahiri breathed his last in February last year, Tendulkar was one of the first celebrities to offer condolences on his demise and reiterated the memories he always had of the song.

Some Common Superstitions Followed By Indian Cricketers

Apart from the one mentioned above, Tendulkar also used to wear his left pad first (followed by right) before going out to bat throughout his career. Also, he had once revealed that he did no allow anyone to get off their seats in the dressing room as India were on with their run-chase during 2011 World Cup Final.

Similarly, former India batter Rahul Dravid was strictly against using a new bad ahead of a series, and always used to wear his right thigh pad first before all the other guards.

Former India off-spinner Pragyan Ojha had once revealed that the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni used to never wish his teammates the best of luck prior to a match, as he believed the exactly opposite would happen.

After donning the number 44 team India jersey, former India batter Virender Sehwag decided to consult a numerologist owing to lack of fortune. Upon his suggestion, Sehwag would begin wearing the numberless jersey.