“Shedeur Gonna Defend His Dad”: Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Get Real on Colorado Controversy

The recent exchange between Deion Sanders, Shedeur, and former Colorado Buffalo player Xavier Smith has ignited a social media frenzy, stirring both support and criticism. Smith’s claims of Coach Sanders undermining players’ confidence did not sit well with the latter’s youngest. Shedeur took to social media, claiming that he didn’t even remember the safety, who left for the UTEP Miners, and labeled him ‘mid at best.’

Nonetheless, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson recently dissected this intense controversy on ‘Nightcap,’ with Unc asserting, “Shedeur gonna defend his dad.” This shouldn’t even be up for debate. Even Chad Johnson emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in one’s abilities, even in the face of negativity. Confidence is one of the strongest weapons a football player has.

“Nobody should be able to destroy your confidence. This is a game of football because that’s the first things you gotta have in order to play in the get go,” Chad Johnson said. “I don’t care who it comes from, whether it be the coaches, whether it be partners, whether it be fans. Nobody should be able to get to you if you believe in your craft and your game.”

Given that Deion Sanders also stood up for his son, Sharpe and Johnson agreed that it’s natural for the father-son duo to stand up for each other. Ocho even shared a personal insight, stating he’d defend his own kin in a heartbeat, expecting the same from their end.

Shannon Sharpe Compares Colorado’s Player Transfers With Nick Saban and Alabama

As their conversation unfolded, Shannon Sharpe drew parallels between players departing Alabama following Nick Saban’s retirement announcement and those transferring from Colorado upon Deion Sanders’ arrival. He further added, “Guys leave all the time. Guys have left while Coach Saban was there.”

He noted the uncertainty surrounding Alabama’s football program post-Saban and how it influenced some players to explore other options. It’s only beneficial. Sharpe then emphasized that, as the players’ departures during Saban’s tenure didn’t reflect poorly on his coaching methods, the same should be true for Deion.

Indeed, Nick Saban’s legacy as the greatest college football coach is undisputed. Despite his stature, players like Javion Cohen, Trey Sanders, and JoJo Earle faced uncertainties at Alabama but thrived elsewhere.

Shannon Sharpe’s point echoes this sentiment—criticism won’t hold you back if you know your worth. Despite the flak, Coach Prime remains focused on his goals at the University of Colorado, unfazed by the critics.