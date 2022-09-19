“Couldn’t have found a better partner”: 255 crore net worth Yuvraj Singh watches 6 sixes in 6 balls with son Orion Keech Singh on 15th anniversary of historic feat

Yuvraj Singh shared a video on his social media handles where is watching the video of him smashing 6 sixes with his son Orion Keech Singh.

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is one of the biggest all-rounders to ever play the game for India, and he won the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup where he scored 362 runs in the tournament and scalped 15 wickets with the ball.

Yuvraj’s net worth is said to be around 255 crores, the Indian all-rounder retired from international cricket in 2019, but he is still playing the legends tournament. Apart from international cricket, Yuvraj earned a lot from the Indian Premier League as well. He was one of the highest earners in IPL history. He earns from his endorsements as well.

Yuvraj Singh watches 6 sixes in 6 balls with son Orion Keech Singh

Yuvraj Singh shared a video on his social media handles where he was seen watching the six sixes against England during the T20 World Cup 2007 with his son Orion Keech.

“Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

On 19th September 2007, Yuvraj Singh became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to hit six sixes in an over. During the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 match between India and England, Yuvraj smashed English pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in the 19th over of the Indian innings.

Ahead of the over, Yuvraj engaged in a verbal spat with the English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, and Yuvraj agrees that the spat encouraged him more to smash those sixes. It is to be noted that English batter Dimitri Mascarenhas smashed Yuvraj for five sixes earlier that year.

Yuvraj smashed his half-century in just 12 balls against England which is still the fastest in T20I cricket. The Indian team scored 218 runs in the 1st innings, and they won the game by 18 runs in the end. India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and Yuvraj played a key part in that tournament as well.