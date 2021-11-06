County Cricket 2022: Sussex appoints Tom Haines as side’s one-day captain for next season

County Cricket 2022: Tom Haines will lead Sussex’s one-day side next season, whereas Head will be the red-ball captain.

After announcing Travis Head as red-ball captain for the 2022 season, Sussex have named their new one-day captain. Tom Haines, the 23-year old batsman has been announced the new captain for next season’s one-day campaign. He lead the side in red-ball cricket on a temporary basis last season.

Haines was the only positive for Sussex in the last County Championship, where Sussex finished at the bottom. He scored 1176 runs, whereas he was the highest run-scorer of the tournament as well. Tom also made his one-day debut last summer, where he scored a century in one of the seven games.

Sussex’s Tom Haines has just become the first batsman this season to make 1,000 County Championship runs. He has made three centuries, and is currently 71 not out following on against Middlesex, having made 156 in the first innings. He’s 22 years old.#CountyCricket2021 pic.twitter.com/SpgFG5SjwY — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) September 9, 2021

County Cricket: Tom Haines expresses his delight on Captaincy

After his appointment as one-day captain, Haines has expressed his delight and believes that he is comfortable in doing the job.

“I’m really excited,” Haines said.

“I felt like I got to grips with the role this year and I felt more comfortable the longer I did it. It’s great to be backed to do it again next summer.”

“Whatever its position in the calendar, we’ll be taking the Royal London Cup extremely seriously. The club see it as an important part of its plans, and I want to win it and bring a trophy to Sussex.”

A magnificent century for Tom Haines 💯 He has dragged Sussex up from 14-3 and 40-4 to 165-6. No other batsman has passed 20 so far.#CountyCricket2021 pic.twitter.com/IPyLXrPVdv — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 8, 2021

Haines is a boyhood Sussex fan, and he has expressed his desire to continue his last season’s performances.

“I was encouraged at my ability to do my job with the bat at the same time as leading the team last summer and I’m really looking forward to doing that again. Above all, I’m extremely proud to be a captain at my boyhood club.”

Ian Salisbury, Sussex’s Championship and one-day head coach has also praised Haines’ appointment.

“This is the next step for Tom as a cricketer and a person who has already developed hugely over the last 18 months,” Ian said.

“The way he has matured is a great example for our other young players and that makes him the perfect man to lead the Royal London Cup side.”

However, the Sussex side will miss their two excellent white-ball players in Chris Jordan and Phil Salt from the upcoming season.