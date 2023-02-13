“Ashwin obsession is likely to FOX Australians”: Aakash Chopra disapproves of Fox Cricket tweet around change of IND vs AUS 3rd Test venue from Dharamsala Cricket Stadium

Third Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia has been moved from Dharamsala to Indore due to the former’s inability to be prepared on time for a high-profile match.

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, whose only Test match till date had also been played between these two teams almost six years ago, was confirmed to have lost the hosting rights for next month’s fixture yesterday.

It was this morning that BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) officially allotted the Test match to Indore’s Holkar Stadium, which had hosted a high-scoring India-New Zealand ODI three weeks ago.

Dharamsala Cricket Stadium no more IND vs AUS 3rd Test venue

For the unversed, the outfield at the HPCA Stadium had been relaid recently for improving the quality of drainage facility at the venue. That being said, it is both bizarre and surprising as to how such a massive change was allowed before a match of this grandeur.

While players and all other officials’ transportation plans will be adjusted accordingly, fans face a massive challenge with respect to changing travel and accommodation bookings a couple of weeks before the match.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully,” BCCI said in an official statement in an attempt to defend the mismanagement on both their and HPCA’s parts.

Fox Cricket, Australian broadcaster Fox Sports’ cricketing leg, didn’t miss an opportunity to put forward another conspiracy theory regarding the above mentioned change.

Aakash Chopra disapproves of Fox Cricket tweet around Ravichandran Ashwin’s record in Indore Tests

Fox Cricket, who have gained a lot of criticism for their clickbait headlines and captions on their official website and Twitter handle respectively on this tour, seem to have taken a leaf out of Indian soap opera’s books whilst in India. The manner in which a reputed channel such as theirs becomes suspicious of everything is shocking, to say the least.

Fox’s narrative around a change in venue comprised India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin’s Test record in Indore. Ashwin, who has participated in both the Tests played at the Holkar Stadium till date, has picked 18 wickets at an average and strike rate of 12.50 and 23.8 respectively here.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra didn’t mince his words to express disapproval of Fox Cricket’s tweet stating the flat nature of the pitch at this particular venue. Chopra further mentioned how Ashwin’s obsession has it in it to “fox” the visitors again.

Self-destruction Module-1.

Indore can be one of the flattest pitches in the country. Hasn’t hosted a lot of test cricket either.

IMHO, it is Australia’s best chance to draw a test. Or even win. But…the Ashwin obsession is likely to FOX Australians again 🤗🤗 https://t.co/uX8zKEYpBC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 13, 2023

Readers must note that it was Fox’s misleading portrayal of the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium ahead the recently concluded first Test had kick-started all sorts of misapprehensions among the Australian cricket fraternity.

Currently calling the series for host broadcaster Star Sports Network, veteran India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik also responded to Fox’s tweet accusing them of playing mind games with the Australian cricket team.