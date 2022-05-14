Is Umesh Yadav playing tonight: Is Washington Sundar playing the IPL 2022 match between KKR vs SRH?

Is Umesh Yadav playing tonight: Umesh Yadav and Washington Sundar are back in the mix for the KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat first at the beauty in Pune. Both teams made quite a few changes in their playing eleven.

“We will bat first here. If you the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us,” Shreyas Iyer said.

Is Umesh Yadav playing tonight

Shreyas Iyer confirmed at the toss that Umesh Yadav is back in the mix, whereas Sam Billings has also made his way in the side. Pat Cummins, who is injured is ruled out of the tournament.

“Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sam Billings comes in for Sheldon Jackson,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Umesh Yadav missed the last two games due to an injury and his return is a positive one for the side. Umesh has been the highest wicket-taker of the side this season. He has scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 7.05, whereas his S/R has been 16.00. Umesh has been the gun death bowler of the side.

Kane Williamson also confirmed the much-awaited return of Washington Sundar in the game. T Natarajan also came in the side after a string of injuries.

“Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well. We haven’t been quite at our best in the last few games,” Kane Williamson said at the toss.

Washington Sundar has missed the last two games due to a hand injury. Sundar has just played six of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 11 games this season. He first got injured against Gujarat Titans, which forced him to miss three games. On his return against Chennai Super Kings, he again got injured on the same hand.

The return of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan is a huge positive for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Marco Jansen is also back in the mix.