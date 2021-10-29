“Shutting the critics down? No, never”: David Warner press conference after a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

David Warner Press Conference: Warner finally broke the shackles of his bad form and scored a brilliant half-century.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their 2nd T20 World Cup 2021 game. This is Australia’s 2nd consecutive win, but the form arrival of David Warner is the most talked-about point of the game.

There has been a lot of fuss about David Warner. The veteran of 2344 T20I runs, Warner has been under a lot of scrutinies. He scored just three runs in the last four T20 innings prior to the World Cup, whereas he was even dropped from his IPL team. The talk of dropping Warner has been around the media for a while.

However, Aaron Finch confirmed earlier that David Warner will be his partner in the T20 World Cup. Finch said, “I’m backing Davey’s ability.”

David Warner press conference

David Warner scored 65 runs at a strike-rate of 154.76 against Sri Lanka, which included ten fours. Warner’s knock proved to be decisive in Australia’s easy win over the Sri Lankan lions. After the game, Warner did open up in the press conference.

“Shutting the critics down? No, never,” Warner said.

“That’s the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you’ve got to ride the lows; you’ve got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face and never let it get to you.”

Warner did enjoy a bit of luck in the innings, but it is part and parcel of the game. On the 4th ball of the 5th over, Kusal Perera dropped a dolly on Chameera’s ball, Warner was just at 18 runs at that point.



Apart from Warner, skipper Aaron Finch also played a fine knock of 37 runs. Warner also enjoyed watching his opening partner gain some form.

“For us, it was really important to have a nice stable base, and seeing Finchy play straight down the ground and that nice back cut, that’s nice and still. It means you’re watching the ball. It means your weight is going through the ball,” Warner said.

If David Warner and Aaron Finch can continue their good form with the ball, Australia can be a force to reckon with in this World Cup.