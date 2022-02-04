CSK 2022 players list: 5 Overseas players CSK might buy during IPL 2022 mega auction

CSK 2022 players list: The four-time IPL champions might opt for a genuine overseas fast bowling option in the upcoming mega auction.

After an action-packed IPL retention event, which saw the eight initial franchises brainstorming their way towards deciding upon their retention picks for the new season, the defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would head into the mega auction without the additional headache of deciding upon a new skipper.

Moreover, the CSK would also save some bucks and energy as they might witness a few teams being involved in an intense bidding war over their choice for a suitable wicketkeeper option.

However, the ‘Yellow Army’, having retained a solitary overseas player in England’s Moeen Ali, would have to come up with their ‘A’ game to form a good enough core of Overseas players.

With the franchise believing in giving a longer rope to its players, which has reaped rich dividends for them over the seasons, CSK might prioritize experience over youth energy this time around as well at the auction table.

CSK 2022 players list: 5 Overseas players CSK might target

Faf du Plessis

With CSK CEO K Viswanathan having already suggested that his franchise would be keen on getting Faf du Plessis back in the side, one shouldn’t be surprised if the former Proteas skipper might end up playing for CSK in IPL 2022 as well.

The Proteas batter had scored 633 runs across 16 innings for CSK in IPL 2021, and fell just 3 runs short of the Orange Cap, as Ruturaj Gaikwad-his opening partner for the season, ended his campaign as the leading run-getter in the league.

Having contributed to the franchise with two IPL titles, and with CSK’s tendency to not chop around and flirt with a tried and tested combination, one can expect the CSK think-tank to give it their all to have the 37-year-old a crack for them for one more season.

David Warner

David Warner finds his place in the CSK squad, if the think-tank do not wish to go the extra yard to rope in Faf du Plessis. The franchise won’t mind shelling out some extra bucks for someone like an in-form Warner, who could perfectly play as an opener alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Shedding light on his batting prowess, the Southpaw is the highest overseas run-scorer in the league’s history and is placed fifth in the all time highest run-getters list. As far as his form in T20 cricket is concerned, the entire world was witness to his batting might during the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE last year, where he ended as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late. pic.twitter.com/chiXGQuBrX — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 15, 2021

Kagiso Rabada

CSK is perhaps the only side in the IPL who’ve lacked a core of renowned pace options in the squad over the past few years. The fact that they still manage to lift titles without their services is a testament to their greatness and a different discussion altogether.

However, with Delhi Capitals deciding to retain Anrich Nortje over Kagiso Rabada, the ‘Yellow Army’ have a good opportunity to enter the bidding war and go for the Proteas speedster.

Barring an ordinary outing for Delhi in the previous season, where he could pick up mere 15 wickets in as many innings, Rabada ended the 2020 season on a high picking up 30 wickets across 17 innings to lead his side to an IPL final for the first time in history.

Even in the 2019 season, his 25 wickets across 12 innings came at a strike rate of 11.28, that powered Delhi to the playoffs, again for the first time in the league’s history.

Pat Cummins

There are not many express pacers around the world possessing the quality that Pat Cummins does. Although he missed the UAE-leg of the IPL the previous season, he had picked up 21 wickets in as many matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2020 and 2021 seasons at an economy rate of 8.19.

He can also successfully aid someone like Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order with some handy blows at No.6 as he did against CSK the previous year. His 34-ball 66 had nearly won the match for KKR.

Moreover, the Australian Test captain will arrive for the IPL on the back of a T20 World Cup triumph and a 4-0 Ashes series victory over England.

Mitchell Marsh

With Sam Curran confirming his unavailability for the upcoming mega auction and hence the IPL that follows, CSK would definitely look to fill the all-rounder slot, and there are not many better than Australia’s Mitchell Marsh at the moment.

Moreover, with Dhoni’s inability to get on with the big hits right from the get-go, Ravindra Jadeja would need someone like a Marsh alongside to come up with some hefty blows to propel the team’s total while setting or chasing a target.

Moreover, the 30-year-old is perhaps going through the best of batting forms off-late. He scored 185 runs at an average of 61.66 and a strike rate of 146.82 in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE, which also included the tournament winning knock of 77 off 50 deliveries in the night of the final against New Zealand.

The only factor that might act as a turn-off for the CSK management however, is his constant face-off with injuries that has hampered his run with IPL franchises in the past.