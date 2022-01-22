“Sadly I should not enter IPL auction”: Sam Curran reveals why he isn’t part of IPL auction 2022

Sam Curran reveals why he wouldn’t partake in IPL 2022 as he joins the list of elite overseas players to opt out of the cash rich league.

England’s all-rounder Sam Curran has decided to opt out of the much anticipated mega auction of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to take place next month at Bengaluru.

A total of 1,214 players have reportedly registered themselves for IPL 2022 auction, which includes 896 Indians and 318 overseas players. The list comprises 270 capped players, 903 uncapped, and as many as 41 players from Associate nations like the Netherlands, Oman, UAE, Scotland, and Nepal.

As per Cricbuzz, at least 200 players (of 1,214) are likely to go under the hammer at the auction table, if the ten franchises were to have the maximum permissible number of 25 players in their squad.

Having said that, a number of elite overseas players including the likes of Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran have decided to opt out of this year’s mega auction register.

Sam Curran, who was a crucial part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous two seasons, won’t be available in the upcoming IPL as he wishes to focus on his rehabilitation, and is currently looking forward to play for his club Surrey in the upcoming County Championship.

It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I’m back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 22, 2022

Curran had injured his lower back during the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, and was not only ruled out of the remainder of the league, but also from the England side in the ICC T20 World Cup which followed soon after.

Curran has scored a total of 337 runs at an average of 22.47 in his IPL career so far. The all-rounder has also taken 32 wickets at an average of 31.09.

The 23-year-old had made his IPL debut in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He was then roped in by CSK for the next two seasons.