CSK auction strategy 2022: What should be Chennai Super Kings’ strategy for IPL 2022 auction?

CSK auction strategy 2022: Does MS Dhoni still have it in him to keep backing experience or we’ll see a different strategy this time around?

The time has nearly arrived for the commencement of one of the most exciting two-day event of India’s biggest T20 tournament. Bengaluru is ready to host the 10 IPL franchises as their respective think-tanks would assemble under a roof to kick-off the much anticipated mega auction ahead of the tournament’s 15th edition.

A total of 590 names of players would go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, with the ten franchises strategizing and brainstorming their ways to form their respective squads within a purse limit of INR 90 Crore.

As far as the CSK is concerned, the management has decided to stick with its ‘Thala’-MSD, and wishes to give its most important asset another stint to have a run for glory for the final time (or maybe one more after this, who knows?).

Anyway, they have relegated him to the second retention spot at INR 12 Crore, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being retained at the top spot with INR 16 Crore. Moeen Ali (INR 8 Crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 Crore) fill the final two retention spots respectively.

Had it not been for Dhoni’s captaincy brilliance and excellent man-management skills, it would have been difficult for the franchise to continue with him for another season, given his waning ability with the bat in hand. His batting numbers the previous two seasons are a testament to the same.

Having said that, Dhoni’s continuation is important for the franchise from a financial point of view as well. As per a recent report, CSK’s market capitalization has piped its parent company India Cements, and a large credit for it goes to MSD- CSK’s ultimate brand.

It also partly explains for the reason they decided to give someone like a Suresh Raina- the next popular face of the franchise, an extended run in IPL 2021, despite ordinary returns with the bat, and being out of competitive Cricketing action since his International retirement in August 2020 (the day Dhoni retired as well).

However, Raina had to be dropped before the knock-out stage because it is Cricket which ultimately matters despite all the initial brand creation, as teams will only define themselves by the successes they achieve on the field.

CSK auction strategy 2022: Has CSK decided upon its future captain?

This brings us to the question whether CSK continue to opt for experience as they have, since their title winning season in 2018, or they opt for the inclusion of more number of young talent given this might probably be the last mega auction and that Dhoni would have to ultimately hang up his boots soon.

In all probability, and in line with the adage-‘Change is the only constant’, CSK and MS Dhoni should surely look to invest in future talent, targeting the Indian players, especially the local ones in and around their home state of Tamil Nadu, as they perhaps understand the conditions better than all the players in the country. Chennai had won 41 of their 59 matches at the Chepauk- CSK’s home ground, by the end of 2019. A huge reason why they are the most successful side in the league’s history when it comes to making it through to the playoffs.

Surely the CSK management understand the need to dive into the past to make better sense of the present and the future, when the local, less-heralded players like Subramaniam Badrinath, Laxmipathy Balaji, or a certain Ravichandran Ashwin were included in their squad back in 2008, forming a core group of players for the franchise.

Over the years, these aforementioned players, along with the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and of course MS Dhoni have emerged as a strong core group of 7-8 players who have been with the franchise for successive seasons. Barring Balaji, all these players have played over 100 matches for CSK, with Balaji still with the franchise in the capacity of a bowling coach.

This perhaps underlines the franchise’s success mantra over the years. While their overseas core has witnessed changes with seasons, CSK’s Indian players continued to remain their strength. They, defined the team.

And who knows, that despite not having handed the likes of N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth (all from Tamil Nadu and part of CSK squad last year) enough games for CSK, the franchise might buy them back during the mega auction, along with Ravichandran Ashwin as the experienced campaigner.

Finally, as far as the franchise’s next leader/captain is concerned, someone like an MS Dhoni very well understands the value of a smooth transition in this regard; as we witnessed Virat Kohli, taking forward the Indian captaincy legacy from MS when the latter felt the former was ready to shoulder the responsibility.

Thus, with Dhoni’s repeated position of faith in Ravindra Jadeja, who has been with the franchise since 2012, and with CSK’s decision to hand him the first retention spot, it might well be a sign of what to expect in the future. Only time will tell.