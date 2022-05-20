CSK fastest 50 in IPL history: Fastest fifty in IPL by CSK batters

CSK fastest 50 in IPL history: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings registered a 19-ball half-century at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.

During the 68th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali scored a whirlwind 26th T20 half-century. Ali’s fifth IPL half-century was also his first of the season, against Royals and at this venue.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the second over, Ali highlighted how Super Kings have missed a trick by not continuously making him bat in the top-order this season.

Ali, who didn’t score a run on his first four deliveries, hit consecutive fours off Prasidh Krishna to get off the mark. The 34-year old batter hit another six and four in the same over to change gears after his team had scored 15/1 in the first three overs.

Facing spin in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin in the next over, Ali hit two fours and a six to extend his domination. However, it was in the last over of the powerplay being bowled by Trent Boult that Ali collected as many as 26 runs in an over on the back of hitting a six and five fours to leave the left-arm pacer clueless.

CSK fastest 50 in IPL history

It was in the same over that Ali completed a 19-ball half-century; second-fastest for a Chennai batter in the IPL. While both Chennai and Ali would’ve wanted for him to score his maiden IPL century in this match, a batting collapse resulted in the left-handed batter looking to play through the 20 overs.

Ali, who was dismissed in the final over, walked back to the dugout after scoring 93 (57) with the help of 13 fours and three sixes.

