CSK highest opening partnership: IPL highest 1st wicket partnership for Chennai Super Kings

CSK highest opening partnership: Chennai Super Kings opening batters put together highest-ever opening partnership for the franchise tonight.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Chennai Super Kings opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (99) and Devon Conway (85*) stitched a magnificent 182-run opening stand to propel their team to 202/2 in 20 overs.

Highest IPL 2022 partnership, it is also the highest-ever partnership for Super Kings, against Sunrisers and at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the history of the biggest T20 tournament across the globe.

While Gaikwad scored six fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 173.68 before getting out in the 18th over, Conway hit eight fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 154.54.

Gaikwad, who narrowly missed out on a second IPL century, returned back to the dugout after scoring his ninth IPL half-century, second against Hyderabad and at his home ground. The stroke-filled knock also witnessed Gaikwad crossing the 1,000-run mark in the IPL.

Dominant partner in the partnership right from the start, Gaikwad’s contest against the pacers especially Umran Malik was worth watching.

He doesn't get a hundred, but what a spectacular knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad

Conway, on the other hand, registered his maiden IPL half-century in only his second innings. From scoring 15 (19) till the eighth over, the left-handed batter did pretty well to score 70 runs on the remaining 36 deliveries tonight.

