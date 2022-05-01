Ruturaj Gaikwad 100 in IPL: 99 out in IPL players list

Ruturaj Gaikwad 100 in IPL: The 25-year-old Chennai Super Kings opening batter fell just one run short of his second century in the IPL.

During the 46th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Chennai Super Kings’ opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, turned up as if activating his beast moment, to play a sublime innings of 99 off mere 57 deliveries to hand his side a strong finish, posting 202/2 on the board in what is a do-or-die encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Having managed to score above the 50-run mark on just one occasion in this edition, the 25-year-old, under the leadership of his previous skipper MS Dhoni once again, tonked the SRH bowlers black and blue smashing six Fours and as many Sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 173.68.

Although he took the aggressive route against almost every bowler, Gaikwad took SRH’s best bowler this season – Umran Malik to the cleaners, smashing the Jammu and Kashmir pacer for as many as 37 runs off 11 deliveries.

He, along with his Kiwi batting partner Devon Conway (85* off 55), in fact stitched together a 182-run stand off mere 107 deliveries, which also happens to be their highest partnership ever for any wicket in the history of the IPL.

Ruturaj Gaikwad 100 in IPL

Unfortunately, falling just one run short of what would have been his second century in the IPL, Gaikwad failed to clear the fielder stationed at backward point off a short delivery bowled by T Natarajan during the penultimate delivery of the 18th Over.

His lone century in the IPL came during the previous edition of the league, against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi where he smashed 101 runs of 60 deliveries.

99 out in IPL players list

Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, is not the only batter in the list of players getting Out at the score of 99 in the IPL.

The likes of Virat Kohli (2013 vs Delhi Daredevils), Prithvi Shaw (2019 vs Kolkata Knight Riders), Ishan Kishan (2020 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Chris Gayle (2020 vs Rajasthan Royals) have also been dismissed at 99 one time each, in the marquee league before.